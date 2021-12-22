It’s that time of the year when we look back at whatever we did the entire year, or at least on social media. If you’re a heavy Instagram user, they’re giving you an IG Playback where you can choose your greatest hits for 2021 and post them on your Stories. There are also a couple of new features that you can try out on the platform including Reel replies which will be useful for creators and the option to embed your profile on other websites.

Instagram head Adam Mosseri took to Twitter once again to introduce the new features on the photo and video sharing platform. Users like sharing what they already shared this year as a sort of replay of 2021. #IGPlayback lets you reminisce on all the content that you were able to post this year, specifically on Stories, and then choose which ones you want to include in your greatest hits for the year. You’ll be able to re-share them in an Instagram Replay.

🎉 New Features 🎉 We’ve rolled out some pretty fun new features this week that I wanted to share with you:

– #IGPlayback

– Reels Visual Replies

– Profile Embed (US only for now) Any new features you’d like to see? Let me know! 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/p8mvtJn4kA — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) December 16, 2021

Meanwhile, Reels Visual Replies is a pretty interesting new feature that can be useful for creators but also for “regular” users as well. Basically, it lets you reply to comments on a post as a Reel or a short video if you’re not familiar with what a Reel is. For example, if the comment is a question, you can answer it as a video and repost it on your feed or on your Stories. If you’re a creator or influencer, it’s a good way to interact with your fans and followers.

The last new feature is the ability to embed profiles on websites, simply called Profile Embeds. Previously, you could already embed specific posts or Stories if you wanted to but now you can also do it for profiles. This is a good way to have a mini-showcase of what your Instagram feed looks like on external sites. This can be used to promote your profile or to link another person’s profile on your website. However, this is limited to US only for now.

You can check out your Instagram and update to the latest version to see if these features are now available for you. Mosseri also says on the video that they’re looking for suggestions on new features to add to the platform so make sure you tweet your brilliant ideas to him and the team.