Hello, Gamers. Humble Bundle is here again to present to us new games you can download at such affordable prices. The new mobile bundle features the best strategy games today. As always, you are encouraged to pay what you want for the games you are interested to play, get addicted to, and eventually finish. For at least a dollar, you can get $47 worth of the “Best of Strategy Games’ you can find on the Google Play Store.

There are numerous strategy challenges to choose from. You can create an empire, build a dungeon, or fight aliens. Depending on your mood and interests, there are new mobile games just for you. Some of the popular titles we know are part of the bundle include Worms 4, Anomaly Defenders + Anomaly 2, Age of Civilizations, and Guild of Dungeoneering.

Pay $1 or more and you can download Epic War TD 2, MechCom 1 + 2, Age of Civilizations, and Battle for the Galaxy ($5 In-App Purchase). Pay $3 or more and get Anomaly Defenders + Anomaly 2, Kingdom Rush Frontiers + Origins, and Hero Generations.

If you can spend $5, you can get all plus Guild of Dungeoneering and Worms 4. Some bonus awaits if you avail of the new choices. Receive any of the following:

• 10% off Humble Monthly for New Subscribers

• Pay $3+ Anomaly Defenders Soundtrack

• Pay $3+ Anomaly 2 Soundtrack

• Pay $3+ Kingdom Rush Origins Soundtrack

• Pay $3+ Kingdom Rush Frontiers Soundtrack

