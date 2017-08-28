Several new tablets from Huawei are now available in the United States through Amazon. Four MediaPad devices are sold with mid-range prices starting from $139 to $249. The most budget-friendly of the four is the Huawei Kobe-W09C Media Pad T3 that boasts of a 4800mAh battery, Smart app access, 8-inch IPS HD screen, and a smooth and sleek form.

The Huawei Kobe tablet also features a fingerprint reader, anodized aluminum unibody, 1280 x 800 pixel resolution, 2GB RAM, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. Slightly with better specs and a higher price is this Huawei Media Pad T3 10 thatcosts only $159. It comes equipped with the same Smart app access, fingerprint reader, 4800 mAh battery, and an anodized aluminum unibody. Its screen comes with eye protection and low-light modes to reduce eye strain and helps you to sleep quickly. Both tablets run Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box.

Huawei has also rolled out the Media Pad M3 Lite 8 and Media Pad M3 Lite 10 aka Bach and Chopin. The Huawei Bach-W09A Media Pad M3 Lite 8 sports Harman Kardon audio technology and Huawei’s SWS 3.0 Smart Sound management for premium audio coming from the two speakers. There is an 8-inch screen with 1920 x 1200 display resolution, 4800mAh battery with Smart Power Saving 5.0 technology, fingerprint reader for mobile security, Huawei EMUI 5.1, and Android 7.0 Nougat. Price tag reads $199.

The Huawei Chopin-W09A Media Pad M3 Lite 10 is obviously bigger with a 10.1-inch screen. It’s more expensive at $249 but almost has the same features with a slight difference in processors used.

Huawei has given us a number of choices. It’s really up to you to choose what will suit your needs best and budget.

