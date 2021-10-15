HTC may not be on top or anywhere in the top rankings when it comes to smartphones but the brand definitely has a following if the subject is virtual or augmented reality. There is the HTC Vive series thriving since 2014. We have seen a few versions including the Valve-HTC VIVE VR headset Vive Pro and Vive Focus. Our last mention was the possibility of an HTC Vive rolling out supposedly last year. That didn’t happen so the last one was the HTC Vive Cosmos.

The newest offering is the HTC Vive Flow. It’s a new VR headset that is ideal to use during the day and anywhere. Of course, it’s not for all-day use but it can be utilized for more practical purposes and not just gaming or entertainment. It can be used for work or business.

The HTC Vive Flow works with an Android phone. With the Vive Sync app and the Viveport Infinity, you can start exploring AR and VR environments.

The HTC VIVE Flow can show videos on the two 2.1-inch LCD displays. Each display offers 1600 x 1600 pixels per eye. The headset offers a 75Hz image refresh rate and maximum of 100 degree field of view. It comes with 64GB onboard storage and 4GB of RAM.

The headset weighs 189g. The power cable is another 50g. It works with at least Android 9.0 (Android Pie) phone. To make things “cooler” it features an active cooling system and a fan. There are stereo speakers and dual microphones that offer spatial audio support for a more stable performance, increased user comfort, and noise cancellation.

The pair comes with lens that can be adjusted or focused courtesy of the diopter dials. It doesn’t work with any controller, just your smartphone. It can now be pre-ordered on Vive.com for only $499. If you order before the end of October, you will receive a number of freebies like a VIVE Flow Case, a 2-month subscription to Viveport Infinity, and selected content.