Last year, Android N BETA Test program for Honor 8 opened in the UK so consumers can share feedback before the public launch. This time, Huawei’s Honor sub-brand invites everyone to join Honor Beta, a new program that offers Honor phone owners to try pre-released software and hardware. Unfortunately, this one is open only for those in the United States. If you are qualified after signing up, the Honor Beta team will contact you for opportunities to test available updates.

The Honor Beta team only wants one important thing from the testers: candid feedback. Just be truthful and straightforward about your experience because such will help the company in determining what is good or not. If you’re interested, kindly sign up on this page. It’s not a guarantee that you will qualify but if considered for Honor Beta, the team will contact you soon.

Please note that this beta program isn’t for customer service users. The Honor Beta team reiterates that negativity that is supposed to be managed by the service department will not be given attention. The program is only to collect feedback for hardware and software updates. Any vulgar language or any bad materials posted will be deleted.

Read more about the Honor Beta program HERE.

SOURCE: Honor