It’s time for another round of Google Play Deals where we recommend apps that are usually paid but are now free for a limited time only. The apps are not normally that expensive, but if you don’t like shelling out cash for apps and if you think any of these are interesting or something useful to you, then better download as soon as you can.

Speccy Spectrum Analyzer ($0.99 – Free for the next 7 days)

If your line of work needs you to analyze the sound not just from your device but the environmental noise around you, then this is an app that you would want to get. It will turn your phone into an Audio Spectrum Analysis tool and give you a visualization of the sound frequencies that will be detected by your device. You can use this to assess environmental noise, to sound check PA systems and in-car stereos, identify audio signals that may not be recognized by human ears because of noise distractions, and to test out your microphones and tune musical instruments.

Photographical Clean up Help for Kids ($1.49 – Free for the next 7 days)

Probably one of the toughest jobs of parents is to get their kids to clean their rooms. And what is clean to a child’s eye may still not meet the standards of their mom/dad/caretaker. What the app does is give an objective judgment whether the room is clean yet. Take a picture of the room and upload it to the app. It will then analyze the image and give a score from 0 to 10. It will even identify the areas that need to be cleaned up first if it doesn’t pass the “test”. And if you’re worried about privacy issues, the uploaded image doesn’t leave the app since you don’t need an Internet to use it. If cleaning rooms is a constant battle between you and your kid, you might try this out and reach a compromise and even turn it into a game with rewards and consequences.

English Tenses ($0.99 – Free for the next 2 days)

If you’re a native English speaker (or even if you are), studying the different tenses is probably one of the most important things you have to learn. This app will help you have all the rules and summary tables of all the various English tenses that you have to master. They might be a bit lacking in terms of design and user interface, but if all you want is to have an app that you can refer to when you’re trying to review your tenses rules and get examples, explanations, exercises, and games, then this might work for you.

Memento Cards – Language Learning ($0.69 – Free for the next 2 days)

If you’re brushing up on your vocabulary words on languages like English, Chinese, Russian, Spanish, etc, then one of the best ways to learn is through digital flash cards. You won’t get grammar lessons here, but you can learn a lot of new words in other languages. You can “study” while waiting in line at the bank or on your commute home or whenever you have free time. You can learn as many as 500 words in a day or none at all if you don’t feel like it. When and what you learn is entirely up to you. The only two answers you need to give is “I know” and “I do not”. You can also create your own cards if you’re not satisfied with what’s available.

Analog Film Portland ($0.99 – Free for the next 7 days)

Portland is probably considered one of the most hipster cities in the US with its thriving music, art, and theater industry. And now, you can even apply a bit of the city to your photos with this app. It has more than 400 sticker overlays (emojis, artworks, doodles, etc) to make your photos more interesting. You can also choose from more than 20 real-time filters to create different moods and looks for your images. You can also add personalized text with more than a hundred fonts to choose from. Of course you also have the other common editing tools like overlay, brushes, blur effect, frames, etc. And you can save all your edited photos in full HD quality.

PrizeFighter Boxing Timer Pro ($1.99 – Free for the next day)

Boxing is not just a competitive sport but also one of the more fun and hardcore ways to workout. If you’ve already incorporated it into your fitness routine, this app can help you not just keep track but also manage your various workouts. It has tools that will categorize, build, and manage your workouts. And to further encourage you, there are belt, trophy, and medal rewards as part of its achievement system, although it is of course just digital. It also has visual and audio cues for your timer so you’re always aware even if you’re very much into your workout. All your data is stored locally onto your device so you don’t need to sign up or create a user profile.

Planetscape 3D Live Wallpaper ($0.99 – Free for the next 7 days)

Of course you can’t have a list of free apps without a live wallpaper app can you? This time around you have an app that will give you a 3D view of the solar system. You can choose from 8 camera views and each planet has 10 different possibilities. If you’re bored with the sun’s color, you can actually modify it. So if you want your device to look like you’re in space, this is an app that you can get for free for a very limited time so download it now.