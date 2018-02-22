Just a few weeks ago, we saw the first of what was promised when it comes to Google Home visualization on our Chromecast-enabled devices. When you ask your smart speaker what’s the weather, it will show you the results on your TV. But of course that’s not enough and so we were eagerly awaiting what’s next. Well if you like watching YouTube videos, then it’s good news for you as the new feature shows you multiple search results on your TV screen, courtesy of your Google Assistant through your Google Home.

However, it doesn’t seem like it’s working for everybody yet, so it might just be in the testing stages. But you can try it out if you have both a Google Home and a Chromecast-enabled smart TV. Say, “Hey Google, show me Sofia the First videos on YouTube on my Chromecast”. If it works properly, not only will it play the first video automatically, but you’ll also see the other results of your search query. We don’t know yet how many videos will show up, but based on screenshots shared on Reddit, it’s more than three.

You should also be able to ask it to play the second or fourth one, but it may also be in the testing phase as well. There are many variables to consider when figuring out if it’s rolled out to you already, like location, language, Chromecast generation, Google Home firmware variation, etc.

Unless Google makes an official announcement though, we have to wait until it actually rolls out. There seems to be no way to force update the Home app to get this feature, so we just have to patiently wait and maybe watch YouTube videos the normal way.

VIA: Android Police