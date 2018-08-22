If you’re into healthy living and fitness activities, you probably already have your device and app of choice. But if you’re still looking at getting started with all that, Google is now introducing a brand new version of its Google Fit app and its main purpose is to get you moving and to get your heart pumping, as “simple” as that. They worked with the American Heart Association and the World Health Organization to figure out which two simple and smart activity goals they should help users focus on.

The first goal is to help you move more and avoid being stagnant the whole day. You get to earn Move Minutes based on all your activities during the entire day. Google wants to motivate you to make changes in your daily routine like taking the stairs instead of the elevator or walking to your destination instead of taking a bus (well, if it’s near). The more you move, as detected by your accelerometer and GPS, the more points you get.

The other goal is to get your heart pumping harder. Heart Points will give you credit for activities that will increase your heart rate, like increasing your pace while walking or if you’re doing your fitness activities like running or cycling. You get one point for each minute of moderate activity. If you still don’t know it, physical activity will help reduce the risk of heart disease, will make you sleep better, and will even increase your mental well-being.

Google Fit will be able to automatically detect your activities whether through your smartwatch, fitness trackers, or even your smartphone itself. It will use the sensors to determine the points that you will earn from your activities. It can also integrate with other fitness apps that you may be already using like Strava, My Fitness Pal, Runkeeper, etc.

The app will also give you personalized tips and help you adjust your activities based on the goals you have set when you start using it. It will help you keep track of all the progress you have made through a journal. You can update your Google Fit app or if you haven’t yet, download it through the Google Play Store.

SOURCE: Google