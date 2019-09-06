After the Fenix 6 GPS multisport smartwatch, Garmin is introducing more wearable products. There’s the Venu GPS smartwatch, Garmin vívoactive 4 and vívoactive 4S GPS smartwatches, Vivomove series, and the Garmin Marvel Legacy Hero Series. All new smartwatches have been unveiled at the IFA 2019 in Berlin, Germany. The tech event is Garmin’s launching pad for these new wearable devices that each offer different designs and special features. These products are mainly upgrades from the previous models so expect improved speed or performance if you’re familiar with Garmin wearables.

Let’s start with the Garmin Venu. This GPS smartwatch boasts a stunning display and design. It’s best for those into fitness with the selection of sports apps you can download. There are animated workouts provided that you can easily follow so there’s no exercise why you can’t exercise. Those wellness tools and health monitoring features can very well let you know what you need to know. It allows music streaming, mobile payments, and more.

Garmin Venu comes with a 1.2-inch screen. It’s priced at $399.99 and will be out in granite blue/silver hardware, light sand/rose gold hardware, and black with gold hardware.

The Garmin Vivoactive 4 and Garmin Vivoactive 4S GPS smartwatches also offer all-day health monitoring features such as stress tracking with relax reminders, advanced sleep with pulse ox1, menstrual cycle tracking for the ladies, abnormal heart rate alerts, Body Battery energy monitoring, and new respiration tracking. Choose from two sizes available: 40mm and 45mm. You can also choose from different metal finishes and color options. Available for $349.99.

Garmin Vívomove watches offer a host of connected and health features. What makes them more attractive are the stylish designs good enough from work to parties. Choose from different metal finishes and bands depending on your style and preference. Pricing starts at $249.99 to $549.99

For fans of Marvel, this Garmin Legacy Hero Series is perfect for you. The limited-edition Marvel smartwatch is actually inspired by Captain America. Notice the red, blue, and white color combo.

This is the first-ever Avenger Special Edition Smartwatch. It’s from Garmin so you know it offers premium quality. It features a 45mm watch case and comes with an extra midnight blue silicone band out of the box. Price tag reads $399.99.