The Garmin Fenix 5 was introduced during the CES 2017. It’s been over two years and we haven’t seen any new Fenix device since that Garmin fēnix 5 Plus from last year. It’s time for a new series as Garmin is set to launch a number of Fenix series smartwatches. They are more like health and fitness trackers as the brand is more known in this category. Three new models are available: the regular Fenix 6/6 Pro, Fenix 6S/6S Pro, and the Fenix ​​6X Pro.

Each one differs from each other mainly in size and specs. The Garmin Fenix ​​6 is the basic model that comes with a Pro variant. The Garmin Fenix ​​6S is a smaller model. It also comes with a Fenix ​​6S Pro model. The Garmin Fenix ​​6X Pro is the larger among the three with watches that are 42mm to 51mm circumference.

The Garmin Fenix ​​6 Series is mainly for extreme sports people–the runners, athletes, and hikers among others. The watch comes with GPS and other tracking features plus a heart rate monitor and Pulse Ox. The latter determines the oxygen content in the blood of a person. Expect a Body Battery function and Pace Pro function for speed. Sadly, this one doesn’t support music playback for some reason. The non-Pro version doesn’t include wireless support and doesn’t allow viewing of map data.

The more affordable models are the Garmin Fenix ​​6 (47mm) and Garmin Fenix ​​6S (42mm). The Fenix ​​6 includes a small 1.3-inch with 260 x 260 resolution, Gorilla Glass 3, and water resistance. The smaller Fenix ​​6S also has a smaller 1.2-inch display with 240 x 240 resolution plus the same Gorilla Glass 3. They don’t offer WLAN, only Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity and NFC support. Pricing is set at 599.99 Euro ($666).

The Garmin Fenix ​​6 Pro and Fenix ​​6S Pro are more advanced. They look almost the same with the Fenix 6 and Fenix 6s but they come with 32GB onboard storage. They also allow music playback and wireless support. They’re also more expensive at 699.99 euros ($777).

The Garmin Fenix ​​6X Pro is the largest watch at 51mm. There is a 1.4-inch screen with 280 x 280 resolution, Gorilla Glass 3, 32GB memory, Bluetooth 4.2, WLAN, NFC, and music playback. It’s the most expensive too at 749.99 euros ($833).