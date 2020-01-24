We’re counting the days until the next Unpacked event. It’s happening on February 11 and Samsung seems to be almost ready with the three premium flagship Galaxy S and the next-gen Galaxy foldable smartphone. As early as July, speculations about the Samsung Galaxy S11 started. It was said to be the next-gen Galaxy S device. The name was eventually changed to Galaxy S20 just before 2020 ended. There will be three variants: the Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

New image renderS have been published for the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, Galaxy S20+, and the Galaxy S20. Notice there is no Galaxy S20e as the South Korean tech giant decided to make the Galaxy S20 regular. The Galaxy S20+ won’t be the higher-specced version because there will still be the Galaxy S20+ Ultra variant.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G

The latest info we have on the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G is that it will be the ultimate flagship from Samsung this year. It will arrive with a periscope lens with 100x zoom support. Expect Space Zoom for astrophotography as well and many other premium specs.

So far, we know the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G will come with a 2.5D glass display, protruding camera module with four camera sensors (10x optical zoom, 100x digital zoom, Space Zoom), single-tone LED flash, and a 3D ToF sensor (unconfirmed). The phone will arrive with a large 6.9-inch Infinity-O AMOLED screen, 1440 × 3200 pixel resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 865 or Exynos 990 chipset, max of 16GB of RAM, up to 512GB storage, and a microSD card slot for memory expansion (1TB max).

When it comes to imaging, expect a 108MP primary camera, 48MP telephoto lens, 12MP ultra-wide camera, 3D ToF sensor, and that periscope lens with 10x optical and 100x digital zoom. The selfie shooter could be 40 megapixels. The phone will be powered by a 5000mAh battery and Android 10 wit One UI 2.0. Color options for the S20 Ultra include Cloud Blue, Cosmic Grey, and Cosmic Black. When it comes to pricing, the starting price of the Galaxy S20 will be $1,490 (EUR 1,349) while the 512GB model of the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G will be around $1,712 (EUR 1,549)

Samsung Galaxy S20 and S20+

As for the Samsung Galaxy S20 and S20+, we’re looking at almost the same specs and features but slightly watered-down from the Ultra variant. The Samsung Galaxy S20 will arrive with three camera sensors while the Plus version will have an additional cam at the back.

We see no Bixby button on the left but the power buttons and volume rocker are on the right. The Infinity-O display allows an almost bezel-less screen and selfie shooter underneath the punch-hole.

Pricing may begin at $994 (EUR 899). The 5G variant will be $1,104 (EUR 999). Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G may cost around $1,215 (EUR 1,099). Like the Galaxy S20+ Ultra, the S20 and S20+ will be out in Cloud Blue, Cosmic Blue, and Cosmic Black.

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G specs include the following: 6.2-inch WQHD+ Dynamic AMOLED screen, 3200 x 1440 pixel resolution, Infinity-O display, 20:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, 563ppi, Samsung Exynos 990 with 5G, 128GB onboard storage, microSD card slot (up to 1TB), triple rear shooters (12MP primary + 64MP telephoto + 12MP ultra-wide), and a 4000mAh battery. The Galaxy S20+ 5G will have most of the specs except for a bigger 6.7-inch display and a 4500mAh battery.