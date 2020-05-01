Another day, another news about the Galaxy S20 and the Galaxy Fold. The premium phones from Samsung are about to receive a new software update. After saying the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is about to receive the One UI 2.1 update, here’s one for the latest premium flagship series. We shared with you more about the new UI design and upgrades. The latest release is already the third from Samsung for the Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra this month alone.

The latest firmware version, G98xxXXS2ATD, brings the latest security patch. It’s only the end of the month but the May 2020 security patch from the Android team is ready. Samsung has been busy working on these software updates since a number of issues have arisen.

This is more like a security update so we’re not expecting bugs or new features will be added. Only security enhancements will be introduced. You see, Samsung has been hit by a number of complaints that it needs to work on those fixes.

Samsung’s newest firmware update is available for some markets in Europe. The LTE and 5G variants can receive this update while United States and other regions will follow. The Samsung Galaxy Fold is also getting its own software update that brings the same May 2020 security patch and some Galaxy S20 camera features.

Check if the update is available manually on your Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, or Galaxy S20 Ultra. Proceed to Settings> Software and then Download and install. An over-the-air update is also available.