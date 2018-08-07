Fossil is of course a familiar brand for those who are very much into watches but they have also been making a name for themselves in the smartwatch market. They’re now bringing two new devices as part of their fourth generation of the Fossil Q line: the Fossil Q Explorist HR and the smaller Fossil Q Venture HR. Aside from its size and design, both are basically the same at least specs-wise and feature-wise, with both having built-in GPS, NFC, heart rate monitor, and of course both will be running on Google’s Wear OS platform.

The Q Explorist is 45mm in diameter and has a 22mm strap while the Q Venture HR is slightly smaller with a 40mm diameter and an 18mm strap. Both are encased in stainless steel and both have touchscreen digital displays. They also come with straps and bracelets that can be interchanged with other colors in case you want it to match whatever outfit you’re wearing. They will both be powered by the Snapdragon Wear 2100 processors and they will also both run on Google’s Wear OS.

If you’re concerned with monitoring your heart, both new Fossil Q watches have heart-rate tracking features that can be connected to your health app that you want to use. Whether you’re running or working out at the gym, you can now get your readings from your smartwatch. If you want to track yourself as you do laps in the pool, they have “swimproof functionality” which lets you still wear your smartwatch without damaging it, even when you take a shower.

Both Fossil Q devices also have built-in GPS so that you don’t need to bring your connected smartphone especially when you’re doing your fitness activities. It can automatically map and track your location and distance covered. They also have NFC technology so you can use it to make payments through Google Pay. It also has other sensors like Bluetooth, Altimeter, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Ambient Light sensor, and microphone.

You will be able to purchase both the Q Explorist and the Q Venture from wherever Fossil watches are sold and will cost between $255 – $275. It will be available soon although no time table was given exactly.

VIA: SlashGear