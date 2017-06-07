If you’re in need of a thermal camera that will not break your wallet but still is quality, the new FLIR thermal imaging cameras are now available for pre-order and will start delivering later this month. The third generation FLIR ONE and the first generation FLIR ONE Pro both continue with the brand’s “legacy” (well if you call a few years a legacy already) of bringing thermal imaging abilities to your smartphone. This is useful for security and surveillance, environmental and condition monitoring, outdoor recreation, among others.

Both FLIR ONEs still use the patented multispectral dynamic imaging (MSX®) technology and use high fidelity and visible light details onto the thermal imagery. Aside from what is common among the FLIR cameras, these new models also have new and improved features like the adjustable connector to be able to fit the smartphone even if it has a case. The FLIR ONE app has also been improved and can now give you tips on how to best use the camera and share the images and videos as well. They also now have support for selected Android smartwatches.

The FLIR ONE Pro’s major difference from the other FLIR cameras is that it has a ruggedized design and they were even able to drop test it from 1.8 meters. It can survive work and outdoor environments. which makes sense given that a lot of people who probably use it work in places where they may drop and scratch and slightly damage their devices. It also has the highest thermal image quality out of all the FLIR ONE generations.

The third generation FLIR ONE is priced at $199.99 while the FLIR ONE Pro is at $399.99. You can already pre-order them through the FLIR website and they will start shipping them by the end of this month.

SOURCE: FLIR