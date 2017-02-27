This isn’t the first time we’re seeing an Energizer smartphone but we’re certain many of you are surprised with this one. The Energizer Energy E550LTE is a new rugged phone that is ready for battle…err, the outdoors. Making this more special is its very thin form and elegant design that you won’t readily say it’s one tough device. Sleek and slim at only 11.1mm, this phone has passed IP68 ratings so you don’t have to worry even if you dunk it in water. It can also resist much dust, sand, and dirt.

Energy E550LTE only has Gorilla glass 3 screen but it has an Asahi tempered glass screen protector already. Main features of the phone include a 5.5-inch FHD screen, 2Ghz Octo-core MTK 6755 processor, 64GB onboard storage,4GB RAM, 13MP+8MP dual rear camera, 8MP selfie shooter, Quick charge MTK 3.0 mAh, fingerprint sensor, and a 4000mAh battery. The Android smartphone will be out in the market this May for 449€ which is about $375 in the US.

A lighter version will also be released–the Energy E520LTE complete with the following: 5.2-inch HD screen, MTK 6735 quad-core processor, 16GB onboard memory, 2GB RAM, Quick charge MTK 2.4 mAh, 13MP Sony rear camera, 5MP front-facing camera, 4000mAh battery, and fingerprint sensor. Price tag reads 299€ ($317).

Avenir Telecom will distribute these new Energy phones all over the world.

SOURCE: Energizer