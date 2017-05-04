LineageOS – the successor to the CyanogenMod line of custom ROMs – is quickly becoming the most popular custom ROM around. Credit that to the excellent work being put in by the LineageOS development team, allowing the ROM to support a huge roster of devices. New devices are being added to the roster on a regular basis, and we have good news for some of you out there.

LineageOS, with its new update to the 7.1.2_r8 build, now includes support for these devices:

Model – Codename

– Motorola Moto Z Play – addison

– Samsung Galaxy S4 Mini (International Dual SIM) – serranodsdd

– HTC One A9 (International GSM) – hiaeuhl

– HTC One A9 (US GSM) – hiaeul

– Samsung Galaxy S III (AT&T) – d2att

– Samsung Galaxy S III (Sprint) – d2spr

– Samsung Galaxy S III (T-Mobile) – d2tmo

– Samsung Galaxy S III (Verizon) – d2vzw

– Samsung Galaxy Tab S 10.5 Wi-Fi – chagallwifi

– Samsung Galaxy Note 3 (International 3G) – ha3g

– LG V20 (AT&T) – h910

– LG V20 (Sprint) – ls997

– LG V20 (US Cellular/North American Unlocked) – us996

– LG V20 (Verizon) – vs995

– Xiaomi Mi 5s Plus – natrium

Apart from that, the new builds will include Jelly, a new low resource browser intended for low-end devices. Of course, Gello will still be the default browser for higher end devices, now based on the Chromium version m58 build.

And lastly, support for the Sony Xperia M has been dropped. Sad news for the owners of this device which is ancient in today’s standards – it was released in 2013. Lineage says that the device is no longer being maintained, so sadly they have to drop it from the supported list. If you want to check for a new build for your device, check out the official download page here.

