If you know your way around the various Google products, you won’t really need to hire a travel agency to book your next trip. The combination of Destinations on Google, Google Flights, and Google Trips is actually enough for you to make your way to wherever it is you’re going to next. And now all three have added a combined 20 new languages and 26 new countries so that more people will be able to use these apps and services as they research, book, and eventually, travel to their dream destination.

Destinations on Google will help you if you don’t know yet where you want to go next. By googling for potential countries or cities, you’ll be able to see the top sights that people normally recommend, itineraries that previous travelers have posted, local weather, and even high seasons for travel. They have added 14 new European and Asian languages including Bulgarian, Croatian, Czech, Filipino, Hungarian, Indonesian, Japanese, Lithuanian, Malaysian, Romanian, Russian, Serbian, Slovakian, Slovenian.

Once you’ve already decided where you want to go to, looking for the best deals and actually booking through Google Flights is the next step. They have added 26 new countries in Europe including Albania, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czechia, Estonia, Finland, Georgia, Greece, Greenland, Hungary, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Macedonia, Moldova, Montenegro, Romania, Serbia, Slovenia, Slovakia, and Ukraine.

Google Trips is probably one of the favorite apps of travelers as it is a highly convenient way of storing all the important information that you will need when you travel, like all your reservations, customizable day plans, and of course to-do, to-visit, and to-eat suggestions. It now has six new languages including French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Spanish, and Japanese. If you speak any of those languages or you’re going to any of those countries mentioned, you now have more Google tools at your fingertips.

