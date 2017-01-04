Belkin’s Wemo is perhaps one of the most successful Internet of Things ecosystems in the market today. This smart home service already has a number of products and integrations but here are a couple new smart switch products–the Wemo Dimmer Light Switch and the Wemo Mini Smart Plug. These devices are currently being showcased at the CES 2017 in Las Vegas. Belkin has been working hard on these two to add to its Wemo lineup.

The Wemo Dimmer (F7C059) is a new smart dimming light switch that is smarter than the first-gen Wemo Light Switch. It comes with several updates like the Night Mode, customized bulb calibration, and touch-capacitive dimmer control. The previous switch had a mechanical lever so this touch version is more modern. The Wemo Dimmer can be controlled using the Wemo app for customization and calibration of any bulb type from CFLs to LEDs to incandescents. You can even control this dimmer with the help of Alexa.

Meanwhile, the Wemo Mini (F7C063) turns ordinary household appliances into smart items. The smart plug lets you connect the devices to the Wemo app and control them from your smartphone. Just say those voice commands and Wemo will follow you. This one works with the Google Home, Amazon Echo, and the Nest Learning Thermostat so there are many ways you can communicate with your Wemo products.

With these Wemo products, feel free to turn household electronics on/off from anywhere using your smartphone. You can set smart timer rules for schedules of events. The Wemo Mini features a thermal cutout to prevent overheating and a stackable design so you can use two in one outlet.

Wemo Dimmer will be ready in the spring with an unknown price. The Wemo Mini is now ready for pre-order with a $34.99 price tag. Items should be ready later this month.

SOURCE: Belkin