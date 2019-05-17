Amazon is offering two new mobile devices the whole family will love: the Amazon Fire 7 and the Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition. The last Fire related products we featured were the Amazon Fire HD 8 and Fire 7 from more than a year ago. Of course, there’s also that discount for the Fire tablets with Alexa but that was way back in October. The latest Fire devices are made more attractive and more affordable with sub $100 price tags.

The all-new Amazon Fire 7 tablet already comes with built-in Alexa. It costs only $49.99 but promises twice the storage and a faster processor from the previous model. Choose from the four colors available: Black, Twilight Blue, Plum, and Sage.

If you buy one now from today and until the 6th of June, you can receive a $10 credit you can use to buy anything from the Amazon Appstore. The tablet boasts a crisp 7-inch IPS display with vivid and accurate colors, a durable build that can match the new iPad Mini, 7-hour battery, rear and HD 720p selfie cameras for video chatting and capturing memories, Dual-band Wi-Fi support, and other Amazon-exclusive features. Feel free to enjoy the following: Amazon FreeTime, Family Library, Blue Shade, Screen Sharing, Prime Video downloads, and On Deck among others.

The Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition is slightly more expensive at twice the price but still budget-friendly compared to other tablets in the market today. As with other Kids Edition tablet from Amazon, this one comes with a kid-proof case. Let your kid choose from the pink, blue, or purple model.

The Fire 7 Kids Edition also features a 7-inch IPS display, 16GB onboard storage, microSD card slot for memory expansion up to 512GB, and a faster processor. It can accommodate up to four child profiles and two adult profiles so everyone in the family can use the tablet.

Amazon’s Fire Kids Edition tablets have always been best-sellers and this one is an upgrade. The usual Amazon-exclusive features can also be enjoyed.