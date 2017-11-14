Still can’t get enough of the Pixel 2 or Pixel XL? Or should we ask, had enough of the phone already? No, we’re not yet giving up on the next-gen Pixel phones because they are Google flagship devices and people are paying a premium. Sometimes though, we can’t help but think that all the Pixel 2 phones need is one magical software update. Just one release and all the issues will be fixed. But you know it doesn’t work that way.

Oftentimes, one fix may result in another issue. We’re not sure how the problems are all connected but we’ve started to look forward to what new problem will be reported for the day. We know the Pixel 2 series has advanced software and hardware but there are still some kinks that must be fixed.

On the topic of features, we have no doubt the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL have an impressive list of specs. One important feature is the Always on Display that allows the screen to show information all the time, even when the screen is turned off. This particular feature isn’t ready yet on older Pixel and Nexus phones but it can be installed even without rooting the device. It can be enabled with Android 8.1 as shown by the Android 8.1 Oreo Developer Preview 1.

A simple configuration of the code will enable the feature on the Pixel XL, Pixel, and the Nexus 6P. No need to root as long as you know what to do: use the Substratum theme manager with Andromeda plugin and then install the framework overlay on the devices.

VIA: XDA