Your favorite Minecraft is about to get another update. Specifically called the 1.1 Discovery Update, this one will bring Minecraft Marketplace to allow more players to enjoy content created by other players. You will gain access to more items so you can play what other Minecraft fans have been working on. This improvement will be ready on both mobile and Windows 10 later this Spring.

In Minecraft Mineplace, you will see many mysteries to uncover and secret stashes to hunt. There will be a lot of unraveling new places and things as long as you follow the cartographer’s maps. Your journey begins at the woodland mansions and you will do a lot more exploring. The all new Marketplace will offer you whatever community creations are available.

Some of the popular Minecrafters will make their works available to the whole community. Names like BlockWorks, Noxcrew, Blockception, Qwertyuiop The Pie, Eneija, Sphax, Polymaps, Razzleberry Fox, and Imagiverse will be part of the special launch catalogue of Minecraft Marketplace. If you’re interested to submit your creations, you may do so as long as you have a registered business.

Minecraft will hold a public beta launch for Android later this month. You will not see any creator content yet but the all-new Minecraft Coins will already be available.

SOURCE: Minecraft