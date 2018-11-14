If you’re a fan of Neverwinter, you will be happy to know a new game will be available soon. ‘Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition’ is now in Beta. You can see the RPG title on the Google Play Store as a premium app that also offers in-app purchase. Actually, it’s not commercially available yet as the team behind this is looking for beta players who will test the game. As a beta player, you will have access to all playable content, as well as, receive free downloads for a limited time.

The game features the Kingmaker, ShadowGuard, and Witch’s Wake for more exciting journeys. It comes with a virtual joystick that understands your gameplay.

You can save the game, continue, check modules, and do mods. The display is improved as made possible by the new user interface.

Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition is available for $9.99. That is expensive already for a game but we understand the excitement especially in testing mobile play experience and seeing more advanced graphics.

The original developers of the game worked with a new team to ensure the Neverwinter Nights legacy lives on and the improvements requested by fans are incorporated including the possibility of cross-platform multiplayer gaming.

