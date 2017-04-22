If there ever was a celebrity that was born to have a video game made after him, of course it’s the legendary and epic meme generator Chuck Norris. Since we never get tired of the memes and jokes written about him, you’ll probably never get tired of his official game, Nonstop Chuck Norris. This time around you get to experience what it’s like to be him or even to get him do things for you, at least digitally.

The main goal of the game, as is the main goal of the real-life Chuck Norris, is to save multiple universes without breaking a sweat. You get to brawl nonstop with all of the enemies who are delusional enough to think that they can beat him at all. It’s not the one-on-one kind of fighting but you have an infinite horde of villains out to get you and you will need all the weapons you can get your hands on to defeat them.

Since you are playing a virtual version of Chuck Norris, you’re not as perfect yet as the real-life man himself. You will have to learn his signature moves like roundhouse kicks and pushup slams, and collect weapons like chainsaws and selfie sticks to fight off the villains. You even get to unlock pet sidekicks that have been inspired by the numerous Chuck Norris memes going around. As you play the game, you also get to collect exclusive Chuck Norris facts! And the best news is that this game is actually 110% approved by the man himself.

So if you feel like staying on your phone forever to play the game, you can download Nonstop Chuck Norris from the Google Play Store for free. Who knows, the real Chuck Norris might come out of your phone one day. You can never tell with this guy.