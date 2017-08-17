Keep your files safe from computer crashes, accidental deletion, and other issues with Data Rescue 4 for Windows, marked down by 37% at Android Community Deals. Data Rescue 4 for Windows is the gold standard in file protection software. It provides users with an easy way to restore files that have either been lost or damaged, whether through accidental means or hardware malfunction. It’s the foolproof way to ensure you never lose an important file ever again.

Among its features, Data Rescue 4 for Windows lets you recover files from as many as five drives. It’s able to restore files from drives that have either crashed or become corrupted, it clones an exact copy of your drive for easier recovery, and it can even restore damaged or missing files.

• Works on all hard drives even if they fail to or only partially mount

• Recovers data from up to 5 drives

• Recovers crashed, corrupted & non-mounting hard drives

• Simplifies data recovery after a crash w/ Bootwell

• Recovers damaged & missing files

• Clones an exact copy of your hard drive for quicker recovery

• Recovers digital pictures from your camera even after it’s been erased or reformatted

• Supports data recovery from NTFS-based Boot Camp Partitions

Save 37% on Data Rescue 4 for Windows and pay just $49 right now at Android Community Deals.