Ever since Google announced they were bringing neural machine translation to its Google Translate service, there is an expectation that when it is finally applied, there will be significant improvements in the quality of the translations. They rolled it out finally to selected countries, like Brazil, Turkey, and Japan. The newest languages to be enjoying this new translation tech are Hindi, Russian, and Vietnamese and they will be seeing major improvements in their Google Translate and other related Google apps over the next couple of weeks.

If you’re not yet familiar with the neural machine translation, it translates whole sentences instead of the old process of having an almost word for word translation which doesn’t really always translate well in the real world. Having whole sentences translated at a time means that it may be more accurate and more natural. Of course there are a lot of machine learning “magic” involved in this process but we won’t go into all those technical details now.

If you speak any of the three new added languages, you’ll be able to experience the improve translation not just in the Google Translate app but also when you go to Google Search, the Google app and on the web, translate.google.com. They’re also welcoming contributions to the Translate Community to improve the quality of translation for the languages that you are fluent in.

Let’s watch out what are the next languages that will be getting improve translations soon. The more that they include, the better for the rest of the world.

SOURCE: Google