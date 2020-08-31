With so many on-demand streaming services now available, it isn’t that easy for Netflix to dominate the market anymore. So it doesn’t really come as a surprise that they would come up with things to entice non-subscribers to choose them over the others, or at least make them one of the services they subscribe to. Now they’re offering free content, probably for a limited time, which you can access even if you don’t have an account or you don’t log in to a lapsed account.

The content that Netflix is offering for free isn’t B movies or obscure TV shows. They’re bringing out the big guns with shows like their hit original series Stranger Things, the Spanish teen drama Elite, acclaimed miniseries When They See Us, the award-winning movie The Two Popes, and one of their most-watched movies ever, Birdbox. The content may actually vary per region and they may be changing or rotating these videos every once in a while, so you should watch while you can.

There are a few caveats to this though. While you don’t need to sign up or sign in, you will only be able to watch it on desktop and Android browsers. You won’t be able to watch it on the Netflix app on your Android smartphone or tablet or on Android TV. iOS browsers are also not included in the fun. You’ll get a 30-second skippable ad before every video but that’s expected as it is a marketing promo after all.

And of course, you won’t get to watch an actual entire season of the TV shows. You’ll just get the first episode for free. Netflix is hoping of course that you’ll get hooked on that first episode and you’ll want to sign up for a free trial and then eventually subscribe to their service. You can cancel any time so if you finish all seasons of Stranger Things in a month and you don’t want more, you can go back to your no Netflix existence.

The most basic tier right now in the U.S is $8.99 per month but pricing per region and country is different. But let’s not get ahead of ourselves. If you want to check out the free content first, head on over to netflix.com/watch-free.