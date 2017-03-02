When you want to stream a video in High Dynamic Range (HDR), you of course need to use a large TV screen as most services don’t support HDR videos on mobile devices. But that’s about to change, at least when it comes to video streaming giant Netflix. They announced at a session in the Mobile World Congress that they will soon be supporting HDR technology for your tablets and smartphones so you can enjoy your videos with the sharp quality that it can bring.

Well, of course, this will only work if your mobile device supports HDR in the first place. Netflix will be starting with the recently announced LG G6, which has both Dolby Vision and HDR streams support. When they do make it a regular thing already for all compatible smartphones and tablets, you will no longer need to have an expensive smart TV to be able to watch your favorite TV shows or movies in this format.

According to Netflix CEO Reed Hastings, they will be rolling out soon the video encodes for the mobile devices so even if your Internet connection is not that fast, you would still be able to watch videos in HDR and you don’t even have to worry about your data cap since most carriers will let you stream 30 hours of Netflix with a 2GB data cap.

They did not reveal a time frame as to when HDR support for mobile devices will be fully available but that they are “working on it”. Shows like Santa Clarita Diet, Chef’s Table, The OA, and all of the Marvel series (Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and the upcoming Iron Fist) can already be streamed (on TVs of course) in HDR.

