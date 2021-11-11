They say that children’s attention spans get shorter every year. This may be true in this day of video platforms like TikTok and YouTube, there are also still a lot of binge-able content from video streaming services specifically for kids. Netflix is trying to hook their younger viewers to consume all the shows and movies that are there for them by offering short clips as a preview for the longer content. The experimental feature is called Kids Clip and is now available for selected users in some territories but only on iOS.

Bloomberg shares that this Tiktok-like short-form video feature will show kids video excerpts and clips from their extensive library of children’s TV shows and movies. It is a good way for them to get kids’ attention especially those who are used to watching videos from other platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube. They will be adding new clips every day and updating them depending on their current and future offerings.

Kids Clips is part of Netflix’s plans to bring more features to their streaming platform. These new things can either help users to choose their next watch if they’re having trouble deciding or to give them more options if they don’t want to commit just yet to watching an entire episode or movie. Previously, they introduced Fast Laughs which gave short clips from comedy shows from their library.

The Kids Clips feed will be similar to Fast Laughs except that they can be viewed horizontally and will be full screen. Since this is for kids, there has to be some set limits as well so they will only be able to view 10-20 clips at one time. Netflix is hoping that kids will eventually graduate to watching the full shows or movies once they’ve gotten the hang of watching longer content. They did not specify what kind of content will be included.

For now, Kids Clips will be available for iOS only. It will start rolling out in the U.S., Canada, Australia, Ireland, and some Spanish-speaking countries in Latin America. No news yet if it will eventually be available on the Android app as well.