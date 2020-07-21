Smart displays may not be as common as smart speakers in households but it is a pretty useful device to have in various places around your house. Now if you would like to use it as a device to catch up on your streaming TV shows and movies, we have good news for you. Netflix is now available to stream from your Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max. This way while you’re doing some other thing in the kitchen or in the living room, you will still be able to watch your favorite show or keep your movie playing in the background.

Of course, to be able to enjoy this new app on your Nest smart display, you need to have a Netflix subscription. If you do, all you have to do is link your Netflix account in your Google Home or Google Assistant app and you will be able to access all the videos available in the streaming app. If you don’t have a subscription yet, you’ll have to get one if you want to watch on your Next Hub or Nest Hub Max. It should cost you at least $12.99 per month.

And of course since it’s connected to your Google Assistant, you can use voice commands when streaming. You can say something like “Hey Google, play Warrior Nun” and it should start playing immediately. If you don’t know what to watch yet, you can just say “Hey Google, open Netflix” and start scrolling through all the content available. You can also use voice commands to pause, play, or skip forward.

Netflix isn’t the only video streaming app that you can watch on your Nest Hub or Nest Hub Max. You can also use voice commands to get it to play videos from Hulu, Starz, CBS Access, Sling TV, and of course YouTube. Just like with Netflix, you have to connect your accounts to your Google Home or Google Assistant so you can start playing videos. You will have to be specific though as which app you want to start streaming from.

For video apps like Peacock that aren’t integrated on Nest Hub or Nest Hub Max, you can cast from your mobile device to the smart display by tapping the Cast icon. Netflix is now available on both smart displays starting today.