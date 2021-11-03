Netflix is currently the top media streaming service in the world. It has a lot of competitors and we can expect more will be added to the list. When it comes to game streaming, Netflix is entering this category with its latest announcement. Netflix games are coming and the company is starting with five mobiles games with more to be added in the coming months. It’s going to a be a different but great gaming experience with Netflix as it allows you to go deeper into your favorite TV shows and games.

The first five games are as follows: Teeter Up (Frosty Pop), Card Blast (Amuzo & Rogue Games), Shooting Hoops (Frosty Pop), Stranger Things 3: The Game (BonusXP), and Stranger Things: 1984 (BonusXP). Netflix is about to build a library of interesting games that will keep you entertained.

The new gaming experience starts with your official Netflix membership. It’s your all-access-pass to start playing games. You can enjoy Netflix games on any Android device, at least, for now. iOS have yet to receive this service.

If you are logged in, you can see the games row on your Android phone. There will also be a game tab when you can choose the title to play. On an Android tablet, you can also see the a dedicated games row. You can also select the game from a categories drop down menu.

The online games are available in most languages available on Netflix. The default will be your preference in your profile. English will be the default if a language is not available.

The games can also be enjoyed on different mobile devices by different members under one account–if there are multiple users. The games are not available on kids profiles. They may require a PIN too as with TV series and movies. You can enjoy some games offline too if you lose your internet connection.

Netflix is working on personalization so all kinds of players are catered to. It doesn’t matter if you’re a new player or a hard-core gamer, Netflix games will be right for you–someday.