You might be forgiven for thinking that everyone watches movies and TV shows on streaming on mobile or actual TV sets. But apparently, there are still some people that prefer the “old school” method of buying or renting DVDs and Blu-Ray discs. And just in case you didn’t know it yet, Netflix actually started out that way and there are still people who continue to use that service, probably because of slow Internet or just because they want to. Now, the service has released an app that will help that segment of their market: an app that will help them manage their rentals queue.

The app is called DVD Netflix and its main function is to help their 4 million customers subscribed to their physical DVD rental to browse all their available titles as well as queue up those that they would want to rent soon. You can view the titles by genre or by “mood”, in case you’re feeling a little romantic or you want to celebrate Halloween by watching scary movies. You can also search by actor and channel and other search parameters.

Just like your Netflix streaming app, it also offers you personalized recommendations based on the past titles that you’ve rented and watched. To build up your queue, just pick the movies and add it there. Netflix will then send you the DVDs with free shipping both to you and when you’re returning it to them. And unlike the 90s when you probably spent a fortune paying late fees, you can keep it as long as you want.

If you want to go old school again, the Netflix DVD subscription will cost you $4.99 a month. You can try it out for free for the first month if you’re a new customer. As for the app, you can download the DVD Netflix from the Google Play Store for free.

