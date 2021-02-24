Netflix subscribers are probably very familiar with how much time we spend scrolling through the entire library when we don’t know what to watch next. The algorithm that makes suggestions sometimes helps but when we’re undecided, we may need a little more push. A new feature called Downloads For You may help with that as it will automatically download recommended TV shows and movies based on your past viewing history and what it thinks you’ll like or what your taste is.

Netflix already has Smart Downloads which automatically downloads the next episode of a show that you’re already watching. But this time around, the Downloads For You feature will download what it thinks will be the next show you’ll binge-watch or what movie you’ll be interested in, based on what you’ve been watching on the streaming platform or what you’ve been adding to your list. This means you’ll be able to watch said videos when you don’t have an Internet connection.

This is of course an optional thing but if you do want to opt-in, just go to the Downloads tab and toggle on Downloads for You. You can then choose the amount of content that you will let it download for you – 1GB, 3GB, or 5GB. The more space you choose, the more videos you’ll get. And don’t worry, the downloads will happen when you’re connected to WiFi so you don’t have to worry about your data allocation.

After you’ve finished watching the show or movie, you can delete them if you don’t plan to watch it again so you can make space for new downloads when you’re connected to your WiFi again. You can also cast the downloaded content to a TV and it will stream directly from your Android smartphone. Or you can just watch it from there when you’re on a long commute or you’re waiting for someone who’s late.

Netflix says its full catalog is available for download but there may be some titles that will not be available due to licensing limitations. The Downloads For You feature is now available for Android devices globally.