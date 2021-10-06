If you always suffer from decision paralysis when you open your Netflix, this new feature finally rolling out to Android devices should help you. The Play Something feature that launched for TVs earlier this year is now rolling out to Android smartphones. Selected countries will also be getting the Fast Laughs feature which comedy lovers will most likely appreciate. Both these features can help you make decisions about what to watch next on the streaming platform with its huge library of shows and movies.

According to The Streamable, the Play Something feature is now rolling out to all Android devices globally. It’s something that you can choose when you’re undecided what show or movie to watch next. It is not technically a randomizer as it will play shows that are new and relevant based on your previous viewing habit. It will choose random content that you’ve probably never seen before so you’ll discover new things as well.

Meanwhile, Fast Laughs is also rolling out to Android devices but only in selected countries. It gives you a fresh feed of short comedy clips from Netflix movies, series, and stand-up specials. It’s a good pick-me-up in the middle of the day in case you don’t have time to watch the full content but need to get in a few laughs. It will play in full screen and is easily scrollable. Think of it like you’re scrolling through TikTok, only it’s Netflix.

Other features that Netflix is rolling out include Downloads for You which lets users opt-in to automatically download content based on their viewing tastes. It will be available for iOS first later this month. Play Partial Downloads will let users start the playback even if the download hasn’t finished yet and will roll out to Android and iOS. Top 10 For All Profiles will now be available for everyone so you can see the most popular titles in your country for that day.

Play Something has started rolling out for Android devices globally. Meanwhile, Fast Laughs will be available on Android as well but only for users in the US, Canada, UK, Australia, Ireland, India, Malaysia, the Philippines, and other select markets.