Netflix and other similar services have changed the TV watching scene tremendously. We fear for those cable service providers and some networks that are currently losing subscribers. The audiences are depending on the Internet and media streaming services for entertainment. One of the most popular services today is Netflix that is now available in most markets all over the world, serving a wide selection of videos, TV shows, and movies across different categories. Netflix is widely used which means many people may experience issues or recommend suggestions. The mobile app isn’t perfect yet and it still has many rooms for improvement.



For the parents, peace of mind is a necessity especially in this day and age when every good and bad thing is available on the web. Apps and services like Netflix still need to be controlled and that is why the company is introducing major improvements like this PIN parental control for individual series and movies in the media gallery. Sure, you can set the user to Kids but you’re not sure if they aren’t accessing your own account.

Netflix has added the PIN parental control so adults can set what the children can watch. Just because a show is under the kids category, it doesn’t mean it is safe to watch. Parents still need to watch out for titles and see if they are really safe for the kids. The best way is set a PIN for each and every content—to be sure.

Also improved is the display for the maturity level rating. It’s more prominent now so anyone can easily see the description and ratings of a given show. With all these changes, we’re hoping the Internet TV will be safe for everyone. Parents can have peace the kids are only watching content that is appropriate.

SOURCE: Netflix