A few months after Google and Nest officially combined their brand as Google Nest, we finally get the thing that we expected and requested for. You will now be able to migrate your Nest account to your Google account so you just need one account to access all your Nest and Google devices. And in case you need some more incentive to migrate, Google lists down all the new benefits that you can get if you do so like better security and having all your devices work together more seamlessly.

Nest users will receive an email asking them to migrate their account to their Google account. But if you haven’t received it yet, you can also do it yourself even without the invite. Go to your Nest app and make sure you have the most recent version installed. You will now see a Sign in with Google option and if you already have a Google Account, just use that. And if your Google Account is what you use to sign in with Google Home, all the better.

If you don’t have a Google account yet, then you can create one and the sign up process is pretty easy. If it’s your first time using and signing up for the Nest app, then you just need to sign in using your Google Account. But if you’re using Works with Nest, Google advises that you wait for the official email invitation or else you might lose your integrations. They’re currently working with partners for integrations with Assistant Routines but we have to wait for that for a while probably.

So if you migrate to your Google account, you will be able to get automatic security protections like Suspicious activity detection, 2-Step Verification and Security Checkup. Your Google Nest devices will also work seamlessly with your other Google devices and services like Chromecast, Google Assistant, etc. And of course, you will just have one account for both and your home members will be aligned across Nest and Google Home apps.

You have to update your Nest app to the latest version in order to start your migration. Or if you just want to wait for the email invitation to start things off, you can also do so.