Your Nest Thermostat may be working harder these things. It’s winter in most parts of the world. In the US, the Nest Thermostat is probably one of the most popular thermostats. It’s a Google product that is integrated with a number of other devices and services. It is said to be more energy-efficient especially after the energy saving tuning program was introduced by Google. It’s now available to all owners of the Nest Thermostat. More efforts are being introduced by Google to allow more savings including the Seasonal Savings Program.

With the Nest app, you can see prompts about the Winter Seasonal Saving. Once you see the message, you are free to enable, view more info, or reject (Enable, More Info, and No thanks). The idea is that the thermostat can be smart but learning to make your schedule. This allows more efficiency for everyone.

The Seasonal Savings program is like having your own personal energy assistant. This can analyze and then tune your temperature schedule. This way, you can check more ways to lower electricity bill and safe. The system can know your preference and may automatically adjust up or down 1°F or 1°C.

Google will help by letting Nest make changes during nighttime. The small changes matter in the long run. With Seasonal Savings, the system can add a nighttime temperature to your schedule. The main goal is for you to be comfortable. Seasonal Savings will make adjustments for your comfort.

The Nest Thermostats will tell the users about Seasonal Savings. There are opportunities to make small schedule adjustments and they shall be made known to the users especially during summer or winter.

If the system doesn’t work for you, you can always disable Seasonal Savings. Check the Nest app> Thermostat> History. Select the Stop button for Seasonal Savings.