We’re just a month away until parents will be forced to troop to movie theaters with their kids and hope that there will not be a repeat of the “Let It Go” phenomena (Disney is hoping there will be though). Yes, Frozen 2 will hit theaters in November 22 but if your kids want to get started on a journey now, the newly-released Nest Mini brings you exclusive tales from this world for you and your kids to enjoy. Meanwhile, Premium Spotify users in the U.S. can get the earlier version of the Nest Mini, the Google Home Mini, for free.

If you’re still thinking about getting a Nest Mini, this can be one incentive for you if you have kids or if you yourself love Frozen. You will get a dozen tales based on the upcoming Frozen 2 movie (hopefully no spoilers!) and all you have to do is say, “Hey Google, tell me a frozen story”. You can also choose which character you would want to narrate. They will also be coming up with more stories by the end of the year. You can also create an account for your kids on your Nest Mini through the Family Link app then linking their Google account and voice to Google Nest.

If you have Google Home and Nest smart speakers, you can also just relive the stories of Frozen and even Frozen 2 through their Little Golden Books version. You can read along with the book and Google Assistant will bring sound effects and music to enhance the reading experience. Just say, “Hey Google, read along with Frozen 2” and you’ll be transported to Arendelle and the movies’ adventures but this time through audio.

If you’re still looking for a smart speaker to add to your home, Spotify Premium users can get a free Google Home Mini until supplies last. You can be a new or existing Premium Individual or Premium Family user in the U.S. and you just have to fill up a form to claim your smart speaker. They did not specify how many are up for grabs so you might want to do it now as supplies may run out fast.

But if you prefer a newer device and you want to have exclusive Frozen 2 stories, then you’ll want to get the Nest Mini which will only cost you $49. It’s now available on the Google Store, Target, Best Buy, and other retailers.