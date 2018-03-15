Nest is introducing two new things: the Nest Hello video doorbell and the Nest x Yale Lock. These aren’t exactly new but the Nest Hello system is being integrated with other brands. We remember the Nest Hello being announced earlier this year, ready for pre-order and will arrive with a free Google Home Mini. The Nest Hello is more interesting than ever because, for your future guests, they can easily spot the Nest Hello with the light ring that pulses when someone is at door. The light lets you know where to ring the bell.

Nest Hello can tell the homeowners someone is at the door even before the doorbell rings. The compatible app shows you the person and even lets you talk to them. So even if an intruder is outside and has no plans of ringing the bell, you can say something or scare them away. The Nest Hello can now be purchased from Nest.com, Lowe’s, Home Depot, and Best Buy.

The company has also introduced the Nest x Yale Lock. Nest teamed up with Yale to come up with a tamper-proof and key-free smart lock. It’s different from the Nest Hello. It’s simply a new digital door lock that connects to the Nest app. You can create passcodes and unlock the door remotely. You can set a time when people with codes can get inside the house.

The door is smart so it can tell you if another person locks or unlocks the door or forgets a passcode. Or if you forget to lock the door yourself, the app can do the job for you. To make things more convenient for you at home, let the Nest thermostat work to keep the home cozy and comfy everytime you get through the door or even before with the help of the Nest Temperature Sensor.

SOURCE: Nest