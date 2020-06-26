Even as other things have taken over headlines (some rightly so), the threat of the COVID-19 virus is still very much alive. This means physical meetings and gatherings will still not happen anytime soon and so video calling apps and devices are still very much a need rather than a want. The Nest Hub Max now gets a new feature as users in the U.S. will now be able to start and join group video calls and meetings on both Duo and Google Meet.

Previously, you could use Nest Hub Max for video calls but it was more for one-on-one sessions. But now when we need to have more people on a video call, you will finally be able to make them on your smart display that has Google Assistant support. To be able to start your group calls, you first need to create a group in your Duo mobile app, in case you don’t have that group yet. Afterwards, just say “Hey Google, make a group call” and then choose which group in your app you want to do the call with.

Nest Hub Max also has auto-framing so even while you’re on your video call, you can move around in the room (of course you need to stay in view) and you’ll still be in frame. Duo group calling is not just available in the Nest Hub Max but you can also do it on the LG XBOOM AI ThinQ WK9 Smart Display, JBL Link View and Lenovo’s 8 inch and 10 inch Smart Displays.

You can also now use your smart display to start or join a meeting in your Google Meet. Just say “Hey Google, start a meeting” and you can let up to 100 people join your webinar, exercise class, online class, etc. You can say “Hey Google, join a meeting” and then enter the meeting code in the box so you can be part of your office brainstorming session. You can say “Hey Google, join my next meeting” if your next meeting is set on your personal Google Calendar.

These group calls on Google Meet is available only on the Next Hub Max for now. If you want to have your work meetings on your smart display, Beta support for G Suite accounts is now rolling out. Another thing they’re rolling out now is “household contacts” on smart speakers and smart displays in the US so you can put your personal VIPs on speed dial.