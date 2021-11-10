The Nest Hub system is getting a slew of updates. The 2nd-gen model was introduced earlier this 2021. It’s introduced to help more people have better sleep with its sleep-related features. The insights the Nest Hub can provide are helpful. It can look into the sleeping environment, your coughing, and even snoring. With the information it can offer, you can work on ways to improve sleep. Sleep technology is real and it’s possible with the Soli sensor. It can help understand one’s sleeping habits even without the need for a camera.

Google is bringing improved algorithms so more details about sleep can be gathered. The Nest Hub can soon offer information about your awake period or light/deep/REM sleep. You can also view disturbance events and see how long you were in each stage of sleep with the Duration and Quality screens.

Sound detection is updated. It will benefit those that sleep with other people or pets. The Nest Hub can only show just snores and coughs detected with a calibrated sleeping area. Nest Hub 2nd-gen update ready with better sleep sensing. If you want to have better sleep, you can try Calm for meditations with the help of the Google Assistant.

Calm is your source of meditations, music, and Sleep Stories. You need to have subscription to Calm. Sleep Sensing is free up to the rest of 2022. By 2023, Fitbit Premium will include Sleep Sensing for a fee.

The 2nd-gen Nest Hub is smarter with enhanced sleep sensing features. Expect to receive a software update anytime soon.