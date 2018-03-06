Nest continues to make improvements to the system and its numerous products. Thanks to Google Home for making the whole Nest service better. It aims to bring new easy-to-use security systems for regular folks with the use of the Google Assistant so we find the smart assistant being built-into new Nest devices such as the Nest Cam. There’s the new Nest Hello that works with the Google Home Mini which allows you to know if anyone is at the door. The smart speaker will tell you if there’s a visitor or an intruder.

The Nest Hello video doorbell can be availed with a Google Home Mini for free to do things for you like announce who is at the door. It was introduced last as a smart doorbell that combines the old system and new technology. What it does is capture a photo of who is at the door and send to you. You will receive an alert on your phone or whatever device. If you wish, you can even talk to whoever is outside with the help of HD Talk and Listen.

Nest Hello Video Doorbell should be available in the US and Canada soon as promised when it was first announced. You can pre-order for one now HERE.

VIA: Phil Nickinson

