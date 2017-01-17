Nest has been around for some time now. It has quickly become a leader in the connected home especially after Google’s acquisition of the brand back in year 2014. The company has continued to work on and release quality home products such as the Nest Thermostat, Nest Cam, and Nest Protect. The technology is even integrated with a number of other devices and services but has yet to expand to more countries and regions.

Good news to those who have been waiting for this news as the Nest brand expands to more places in Europe. Austria, Germany, Spain, and Italy will now receive Nest and we’re expecting more partnerships and integrations to be finalized in the markets mentioned. This includes telecom, retails, energy, and insurance companies that will soon announce their support for Nest products, software, and services.

Most Nest products offer home security, safety, and energy solutions. They make your home “smarter” than ever. They digitize your surroundings and make them safe and secure for you. Millions of people scattered all over seven markets and 190 countries already use Nest to their advantage but there are more clamoring for it.

This expansion in Spain, Italy, Austria, and Germany is expected to double the footprint of Nest in Europe as Per Nest Europe’s General Manager Lioner Paillet. So far, Nest offers the following in Europe: the 3rd-gen Learning Thermostat for €249, Nest Protect smoke and carbon monoxide alarm for €119 , Nest Cam Outdoor for €199, and the Nest Cam Indoor €199.

All four Nest products are now up for pre-order in each country mentioned but availability varies. European retail partners will begin delivery by middle of February. Check out where you can purchase the items in each country:

SPAIN- Amazon, Media Markt and El Corte Inglés (For pre-order, Nest alarm not included)

ITALY- Amazon, Media World and ePrice (For pre-order, Nest alarm not included)

AUSTRIA AND GERMANY – Amazon, Media Markt and Conrad (For pre-order); Nest Learning Thermostat will be released later this 2017

SOURCE: Nest