The Next Cam Outdoor was launched almost a year ago. Its software has received a number of updates already including Android and Apple TV support, clip sharing, and better notifications. It’s getting a follow up in the form of the Nest Cam IQ–a new home security camera that promises to be smarter, more convenienent to use, and easier to manage.

Nest Cam IQ looks similar to the Nest Cam Outdoor but technology inside is more different. Expect videos of higher quality as it can already capture videos at 2 Mbps. That’s better compared to the 700 kbps to 1.2 Mbps of the first Nest Cam. The device measures 4.9-inches high and is made in white plastic. Material is to keep the camera cool while inside the house. Unlike the Nest Cam Outdoor, it is not recommended that you don’t use it outside because it is not durable enough to withstand the harshe elements.

The smart security camera comes with a hinge that moves forward and backward for more flexibility. It also features a USB-C power adapter, 8MP sensor, 4K video capture, three mics for echo and noise cancellation, and audio straeming with HD Talk and Listen. WiFi is also faster with the 802.11ac 2×2 support and Bluetooth LE.

Also inside the camera, there’s a six-core processor that allows you to capture lossless video zoom, 1080p Full HD streaming, and virtual panning. There’s also the Nest Aware subscription charge, Person alerts, and Familiar Face Alerts that can recognize poeple for more intelligent audio alerts.

Nest Cam IQ is available for $229 a piece but you can get a pair for only $498. Nest will start delivery before June ends.