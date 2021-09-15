Several months ago, Anker tweeted a teaser of the Nebula Android TV dongle. The time has come and the product is now available on Amazon. The device is officially called as the NEBULA 4K Streaming Dongle and it is powered by Android TV. It is compatible with Chromecast and Google Assistant, offers access to more than 7000 apps, and comes with Dolby Digital Plus support. It’s a simple plug-in smart TV accessory that runs on 2GB of RAM and 8GB onboard storage.

The NEBULA 4K Streaming Dongle with HDR costs only $89.99. It comes with the usual connectivity technologies like WiFi and HDMI. With the special dongle, you can stream any app. There are plenty of choices from Disney Plus to HBO Max and Netflix among others.

The product supports 4K resolution and HDR already. This means your movie-watching experience will be better with more vivid colors and enhanced picture quality, as well as, Dolby Digital Plus for premium audio quality.

Nebula 4K Streaming Dongle offers Google Assistant integration so you can use voice commands. It is compatible with Chromecast so you are free to stream or play content from and Android phone or tablet.

This one comes with a remote control that lets you view apps easily on the screen. Seamless and smooth transitions are promised. The remote comes with dedicated buttons for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, and Disney Plus.

Amazon lists the Nebula 4K Streaming Dongle with an $89.99 price tag. The accessory also comes with Android 10, HDMI 2.1, WiFi, and Bluetooth 5.0.