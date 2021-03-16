Android’s Nearby Share feature has proven to be very helpful. It can still be improved in many ways and can be applied on more apps and services. Recently, it was extended to the WiFi password sharing. It was also made available to more Android devices last year. We know non-Android devices are also getting the Nearby Share file-sharing feature. This time, Google is said to be updating the feature with group transfers. This AirDrop challenger has become beneficial although we believe it can be enhanced further especial when it comes to sharing with more people at the same time.

In the next update, your Android phone’s Nearby Share feature may also allow you to share with “everyone”. This is changing from “all contacts”.

It means the feature is open to almost everyone around you. There is a risk so Google decided to add a “temporary mode”. With this change, the “everyone” option will change to “all contacts” after five minutes. That’s a sound solution but still practice caution when sharing files.

Nearby Share is easy to use. You just have to be aware of how you are opening and using the feature. Only enable it for people you trust or are in your surrounding. You don’t have to open to everyone. The multiple sharing can make things faster but again, make sure the settings are correct.

Note that this is a temporary mode. You will open the Nearby Share feature to everyone but will revert to the default after some time.