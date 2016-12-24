While you’re watching your favorite team play in the NBA, you’re probably doing some “couch coaching”, telling players they should pass to this other player, telling the coach to play this player instead of this one, and all the other things you’d want to do for your team to win. Well, you can now make your coaching or playing dreams come true, at least in your basketball fantasy life. NBA has released a game called NBA InPlay which you can play while you’re watching an actual game on television (or even live in the stadium, if you really want to).

When you have installed the app on your phone, open it before an actual game starts. Choose one of the teams that will be playing and then four players, one for each quarter. You will then get points, depending on how the player actually does in the game, on the quarter that you picked them for. So you better study well which players do well in the early quarters and which ones have to gather steam before they play well.

You will also get four turbo boosts each quarter where you get 48 seconds to accumulate points based on the performance of every player on your team and also give you extra points for the player that you picked for that quarter. This is to emphasize the real-time nature of the game and in theory makes you in sync with the game’s servers. However, some broadcasts have around 2-10 second time delays. And so the app solves this by letting users grant access to the device’s microphone so it picks up the broadcast, therefore syncing the app with the real game on TV.

It sounds a bit complicated behind the scenes, but all you need to know is that you will have another fun thing to do while watching an actual game. Plus, you’ll even get the chance to win some actual prizes from the NBA if you rise up the leaderboard. You can download NBA InPlay from the Google Play Store for free but it’s only available in the US.

VIA: Tech Crunch