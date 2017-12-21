“I will look for you. I will find you. I will kill you.” Okay, that’s not the sort of thing you’d want to hear when you’re trying to navigate your way around the city. But that’s probably what you will think of first when you find out that Liam Neeson is the newest voice available on your Waze app. And of course, he’s promoting a different movie so there’s no chance he’ll utter those famous lines. He can, however, instruct you to turn left on that corner in his very distinct voice.

This month, as Waze’s weird but wonderful (well if you’re a fan) Christmas gift to you, you will be able to choose to drive your way around your area or an unfamiliar terrain, with Liam Neeson, star of other non-Taken movies like Schindler’s List, Star Wars, Chronicles of Narnia, etc. This Waze tie-up is part of promotional efforts for his latest movie, The Commuter, where he plays an everyman caught up in a thrilling conspiracy.

Having all these guest celebrity voices on Waze sometimes makes driving around fun, even while stuck in heavy traffic. As long as the voice is understandable and gives you the right directions, then it’s pretty fun to have a different voice than the usual that everyone uses. Liam Neeson, who also voiced characters like the monster in A Monster Calls and Aslan in Chronicles of Narnia, is a pretty interesting backseat driver to have.

He probably won’t stay that long on Waze’s voice options, so better take advantage now. Update the app first then go to settings > voice directions and then choose Liam Neeson. Now go and look for whoever it is that he wants to hunt down.

SOURCE: Waze