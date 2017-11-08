Customization and personalization are vital to any Android device. The beauty of your phone lies on how you’re going to make it your own. Choose your theme, launcher, app icons, and sounds and you have something that is totally yours. No doubt: mobile experience can be customized to your specific requirements, preferences, and needs.

For most Android phones, the Navigation Bar can be easily enhanced and customized with a simple app. Even without root or the Xposed program, you can take advantage of the Navbar Animations app. It features custom animations that we know you will like as they can make your nav bar more fun and exciting.

Navbar Animations app will not ask you to root your Android device. It is still being improved but it already works for those who want to further change phone navigation. Expect more cool animations to the nav bar and custom animations packs that must be enabled.

The app also lets you set the animation speed, animation triggers, and color overlay. It is free to download but in-app items are available including all animation packs. Your Android device usually has the Software Navigation Bar you can change and with the new app, all the animations available will work properly.

Download NavBar Animations from the Google Play Store