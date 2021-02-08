While there may not be a lot of people going outside right now in the middle of a pandemic, there’s still a need to safely go to parks every once in a while. We still need fresh air and maybe a bit of outdoor exercise and if we practice basic health protocols, parks are a good place to visit. If you’re not familiar which ones are in your area, there’s an app for that now. The National Park Service has released a unified app for all the national parks and landmarks in the U.S.

Of course, a lot of the national parks already have their own Individual apps but having just one app where you can get all the information needed is probably for the best. The app which is named National Park Service will allow you to access all the details for each of the properties managed by the organization. Right now there are more than 420 national parks that they are managing.

Within the app, you’ll be able to see detailed interactive maps, tours of the parks in case you can’t go there in person, things to do there as well as general information including things like operating hours, accessibility, food, restrooms, shopping, etc. You can also download the content from specific parks you frequent so you can access them online. There’s also a way to create and share virtual postcards to loved ones.

The Park Tours feature will guide you to some of the more interesting parts of the park including both popular destinations and the ones that are off the beaten track (maybe literally). You also get the latest news, alerts, and events that are happening in the specific parks. There might not be a lot going on now but hopefully, when things open up again, we’ll be able to troop to events at the national parks.

You can download the National Park Service app from the Google Play Store for free. Some of the parks you’ll find in the app include Acadia, Arches, Big Bend, Bryce Canyon, Crater Lake, Death Valley, Everglades, Glacier, Golden Gate, Grand Canyon, Grand Teton, Great Smokies, Joshua Tree, Mammoth Cave, Mount Rainier, Mount Rushmore, Olympic, Redwoods, Rocky Mountain, Sequoia and King Canyon, Shenandoah, Statue of Liberty, Yellowstone, Yosemite, and Zion.