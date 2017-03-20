Lots of new and unreleased devices show up in the databases of benchmarking apps as manufacturers frequently use these apps to gauge real world performance levels. Sometimes devices show up in benchmarking results but never see the light of day in terms of getting released to market. So we take these things with a fistful of salt, but we have to tell you as well that an unidentified ASUS tablet showed up at GFXBench, with pretty interesting specs.

The highlight of this unidentified ASUS tablet is that it features a dodeca-core processor, made by MediaTek. This does not really surprise us, coming from the makers of the deca-core Helio line of chipsets. The mysterious 12-core chipset registers as the MT8173, but that model was announced as a quad-core chipset. The other specs line up, including the impressive PowerVR Rogue GX6250 graphics chip, 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.

The tablet registers a 9.6-inch QXGA (2048×1536) display, which means this tablet is pretty large by normal standards. It also might feature a 8MP/5MP camera combo, and everything running under Android 7.0 Nougat.

Is this just a glitch in GFXBench’s detection, or is ASUS really planning to release a tablet device powered by a 12-core processor? We’ll probably know more soon.

SOURCE: GFXBench